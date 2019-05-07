× Person shot ‘multiple times’ in Petersburg neighborhood

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Petersburg.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Warren Street at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A person there was shot in the face, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Sources told senior reporter Wayne Covil the shooting victim was shot “multiple times.”

The shooting victim was flown from a hospital in Petersburg to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Police have not released information about the shooting victim, nor a suspect.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video.