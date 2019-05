Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Have you ever dreamed of performing on Broadway and seeing your name in bright lights? Tiffany Haas has and it passionate about helping others grow and excel as performers. Tiffany stopped by our LIVE show and discussed her new book ‘Waiting in the Wings’: How to Launch Your Performing Career on Broadway and Beyond’ is available now!

For more information you can visit www.tiffanyhaas.com