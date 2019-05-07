Fire damages Henrico strip mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico firefighters were able to prevent a fire from spreading in a Henrico strip mall.

Fire crews were called to 4501 Williamsburg Road, in eastern Henrico, at about 3 a.m., when someone saw smoke at the strip mall.

"When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from Tidewater Pressure Washing," Henrico Fire spokesperson Capt. Rob Rowley said. "Firefighters had to force their way into the building where they found heat and thick black smoke filling the store."

No injuries were reported in the fire.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, crews on scene indicated it appeared the fire started in dryer.

