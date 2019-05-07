× Richmond Fire offering free CPR training to RPS teachers

RICHMOND, Va. – To kick off Teacher Appreciation Week on Monday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced the Richmond Fire Department is providing free CPR certification for Richmond Public School teachers.

The free training is possible thanks to a partnership between Richmond Fire and RPS.

“This was inspired by the Mayor’s Teacher Advisory Council, teachers from all walks of life who are employed by Richmond Public schools. They came up with the idea and we found a solution,” Stoney said on Monday.

The Virginia Department of Education requires all individuals applying for or renewing teacher licenses to be certified in CPR. Ordinary CPR certification would cost teachers approximately $150 per course.

“Now, they can keep those dollars in their pockets… instead of actually spending it on something we can help provide,” said Stoney.

Stoney says he believes free incentives like CPR certification, will go a long way towards teachers wanting to stay in the City of Richmond.

“I want to best and brightest to be right here in the city and we’re going to continue to be focused that, working alongside teachers,” he added.

RPS teachers can sign up for free training courses to be held monthly at RFD headquarters beginning in June.