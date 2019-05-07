‘Remain vigilant:’ Escaped Nottoway inmate spotted Tuesday morning

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. – The Nottoway Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to “remain vigilant” as the manhunt continues for the inmate who escaped from a work unit.

Jason Michael Day, 38, walked away from a greenhouse work unit at the Nottoway Work Center in Burkeville on Monday morning.

A short time later, his clothes were found at an abandoned property in the 6000 block of Cary Shop Rd.

The latest reported sighting of Day came at approximately 6:40 a.m. Tuesday on Meherrin Rd in Meherrin. Investigators say he is believed to be headed west on the train tracks away from Nottoway County.

The Virginia Department of Corrections has activated its emergency response teams to apprehend the offender, working with state police and local law enforcement.

Day is described as a white male, 5’7” tall, approximately 175 pounds with multiple tattoos.

In the Tuesday morning sighting, Day was seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

Day was convicted in Scott County of possession with intent to distribute. His expected release date was July 11, 2020.

“If you see the subject DO NOT attempt to approach,” the sheriff’s office advised. “Call 911 immediately.”