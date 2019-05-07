× Police investigating attempted abduction in Kroger parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman shopping at a Chesterfield Kroger says she was the victim of an attempted abduction while in the store’s parking lot.

The woman says she was getting into her car at the Kroger at 7000 Tim Price Way in Chesterfield when an unknown man and woman approached her vehicle, according to Chesterfield Police.

According to the victim, the man tried to pull the door open, but the victim screamed and they ran away.

The suspects are described as a black man wearing an olive-colored top along with a shorter black woman.