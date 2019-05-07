× New restaurant — Oak & Apple — to open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A local restaurant group is going back for thirds in Shockoe Bottom.

Historical Restaurant Concepts, the group behind Postbellum in the Fan and Station 2 in Shockoe Bottom, is preparing to open its newest concept, Oak & Apple, at 1814 E. Main St. in Shockoe Bottom.

It’s the group’s fourth restaurant and sits next door to Rootstock Provisions, a market-cafe HRC that opened in March 2018 at 1810 E. Main St.

Keep reading about Oak & Apple on Richmond BizSense.

