New restaurant — Oak & Apple — to open in Richmond

Posted 9:37 am, May 7, 2019, by

Historical Restaurant Concepts is preparing to launch its fourth restaurant — Oak & Apple — at 1814 E. Main St. in Shockoe Bottom. (Photos by J. Elias O’Neal)

RICHMOND, Va. — A local restaurant group is going back for thirds in Shockoe Bottom.

Historical Restaurant Concepts, the group behind Postbellum in the Fan and Station 2 in Shockoe Bottom, is preparing to open its newest concept, Oak & Apple, at 1814 E. Main St. in Shockoe Bottom.

It’s the group’s fourth restaurant and sits next door to Rootstock Provisions, a market-cafe HRC that opened in March 2018 at 1810 E. Main St.

Keep reading about Oak & Apple on Richmond BizSense.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. If you like what you hear, kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.