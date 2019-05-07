× Live Well Financial abruptly closes, laying off 100 workers

RICHMOND, Va. — In the face of what it claims is a liquidity crunch, a once fast-growing mortgage company based in the Southside is abruptly winding down its operations and laying off more than 100 employees.

Live Well Financial, founded in 2005 by local entrepreneur and former Capital One executive Michael Hild, began May 3 shutting down its operations “in their entirety,” including its office at 1011 Boulder Springs Drive in the Boulders office park.

That’s according to a notice the company issued to the Virginia Employment Commission dated May 3 – the same day it notified its employees, of which it had 103 in the Boulders office.

