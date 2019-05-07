Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Great friend of the show, Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share her recipe for “I’ll Always Love my Momma” multigrain waffles with roasted bananas, just in time for Mothers Day! She also served up some signature Mimosas.

I'll Always Love My Momma Multigrain Waffles w/ Roasted Bananas

INGREDIENTS

· 1 cup buttermilk

· 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

· 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

· 2/3 cup whole-wheat flour

· 2/3 cup all-purpose flour

· 1/4 cup toasted wheat germ

· 1 teaspoons baking powder

· 1 teaspoon baking soda

· 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

· 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

· 1/4 cup packed brown sugar

· 1 tablespoon coconut oil

· 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Mix buttermilk and oats in a medium bowl; let stand for 15 minutes.

2. Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, wheat germ (or cornmeal), baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl.

3. Stir eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla into the oat mixture. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients; mix with a rubber spatula just until moistened.

4. Coat a waffle iron with cooking spray and preheat. Spoon in enough batter to cover three-fourths of the surface (about 2/3 cup for an 8-by-8-inch waffle iron). Cook until waffles are crisp and golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

5. Roasted Bananas

6. INGREDIENTS

1.

· 2 bananas

· Juice of 1 lime

· 1 tablespoon dark rum

· 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

· 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

· 1 tablespoon butter (optional)

PREPARATION

2.

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Peel the bananas and slice in half lengthwise. Lay the pieces into a buttered 9x13x2-inch ovenproof dish. Pour the lime juice and rum evenly over the bananas. Sprinkle on the cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Dot on the butter, if using, and bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve hot, topped with a tablespoon of fresh cream or ice cream.

2. Hawaiian Mimosas

3.

§ Coconut Rum

§ Pineapple Juice — cold

§ Champagne or Prosecco — cold

§ Pineapple slices and/or cherries — for garnish