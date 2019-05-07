× Google is making a $400 Pixel phone

Google is taking a page from Apple’s book.

The company announced Tuesday at its annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California, it is making a more affordable version of its flagship Pixel smartphone.

The move is part of a larger effort to enter more global markets and appeal to new customers.

The new Pixel 3a phones are half the price of their fancier forebearers. The 5.6-inch Pixel 3a will cost $399, while the 6-inch Pixel 3a XL will cost $479. The regular, higher end Pixel devices start at $799.

“We need to ensure that technology benefits the many, not just the few. But there’s been a really troubling trend in the smartphone industry,” said the head of Google’s hardware division, Rick Osterloh. “To support the latest technologies, everyone’s high-end phones are getting more and more expensive.”

Google is also adding new carrier options. Until now, the phones have only been available on Verizon. In addition to Verizon, the Pixel 3a devices will be available on T-Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular and Google Fi.

Although you won’t be able to get them in an AT&T store, they will work on AT&T’s network.

The phones are slightly pared down versions of Google’s existing Pixel phone line and doesn’t tout any new features. The models look the same, and Google says the cameras will have night mode and portrait mode, like the Pixel 3.