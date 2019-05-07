× Chesterfield man has been missing for more than a month

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a Chesterfield County man who has been missing for more than a month.

Gilber E. Hidalgo Villatoro, also known as Gilberto Hidalgo and Gilbert E. Hidalo Villatora was last seen on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Police say he was last seen by friends on that date and attempts to locate him since have been unsuccessful.

Hidalgo Villatoro’s last known address is in the 7400 block of Winterleaf Court in Chesterfield.

The 42-year-old is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Hidalgo Villatoro’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.