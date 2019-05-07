× CBS 6 to broadcast Eastern League All-Star Game; other events announced

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the 2019 Eastern League All-Star game on Wednesday, July 10.

The game highlights a week’s worth of event celebrating All-Star Week.

“Today is May 7th, and on July 7th the Eastern League starts to arrive in RVA for four days and nights of celebrating not only the best players the Eastern League has to offer, but the entire Richmond region as we welcome the baseball world to the RVA to display the things that make Richmond a great place to live, work and play,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “There are so many things to get excited about July 7 through 10… but the reality is two months out people need to stop, act on their ticket desires now before it is too late no matter what they want to attend. These events are going to sell out, so don’t be the person who says, ‘I wanted to go to the concert, Home Run Derby or All Star Game, but I waited until it was too late.”

Here is a list of All-Star Week events:

EASTERN LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME & SQUIRRELS WAY ALL-STAR BLOCK PARTY | WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

The Eastern League All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at The Diamond, featuring the top star players and numerous future major leaguers from all 12 of the league’s clubs.

The Flying Squirrels announced on Tuesday that CBS 6 will broadcast the Eastern League All-Star Game live, and will also air a 30-minute All-Star Week special on Tuesday, July 9.

Prior to the All-Star Game, the team will host the Squirrels Way All-Star Block Party at The Diamond. The band Spiderkelly will be performing prior to the All-Star Game.

Before the All-Star Game on July 10, fans can meet the stars of the Eastern League during an autograph session, featuring the All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Divisions. The All-Star teams will be comprised of the top players from around the league, with affiliates of the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies.

EASTERN LEAGUE ALL-STAR CELEBRITY HOME RUN DERBY & ALL-STAR PEP RALLY | TUESDAY, JULY 9

On Tuesday, July 9, the Flying Squirrels will host the Eastern League Celebrity Home Run Derby, featuring the All-Star players and special guests participating in a series of home run and hitting challenges. The event will feature a star-studded list of participants with ties to the Richmond area from across the sports and entertainment world.

The celebrity guests for the event include NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler, former VCU and NBA star Eric Maynor, former Penn State and Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion Michael Robinson, former University of Virginia and New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks, University of Richmond head men’s basketball coach Chris Mooney, VCU head men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades, former University of Richmond and NFL running back Tim Hightower, former Flying Squirrels standout Mark Minicozzi, Survivor star Jonny Fairplay and former VCU basketball player and current Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

Additional participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

The band Three Sheets to the Wind will perform following the Celebrity Home Run Derby.

The Flying Squirrels also announced that on Tuesday, July 9, there will be an All-Star Pep Rally in downtown Richmond from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in partnership with Venture Richmond.

ALL-STAR COUNTRY MUSIC JAM AT RICHMOND RACEWAY | MONDAY, JULY 8

Richmond native Mickie James has been added to the list of performers for the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8 at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. James joins the line-up which already includes country music stars Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister.

MAYOR LEVAR STONEY’S ALL-STAR WEEK KICKOFF AT BROWN’S ISLAND | SUNDAY, JULY 7

The All-Star festivities open with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Sunday, July 7 at Brown’s Island. The FREE event will include live music, entertainment and delicious selections from Richmond’s nationally-recognized food and beverage scene.

The headlining musical acts for the All-Star Week Kickoff include Mighty Joshua and Trongone Band.

Information for all events of the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth can be found at SquirrelsBaseball.com/AllStar. Tickets for the All-Star Week Country Music Jam, All-Star Celebrity Home Run Derby and the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.