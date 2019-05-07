Death investigation: Man found dead in Fan home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Richmond's Fan neighborhood after a man was found dead Tuesday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Stuart Avenue for a welfare check.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors say they were shocked to her the news because it’s a really nice neighborhood.

“The park is over here, nice restaurants and everything. I’ve never ever felt unsafe in this area. So it is, I don’t know what’s going on there, but yeah. It’s definitely shocking to see all of this,” said Celeste Womack.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers or detective N. Young at 646-3926.

This is a developing story.