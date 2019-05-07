× Driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A 75-year-old North Carolina man was killed Tuesday morning on Interstate 95, near mile marker 36.5 in Prince George County, according to Virginia State Police. The deceased driver, identified as Christ M. Vagotis of Reidsville, North Carolina, was sitting stationary in his 2019 Chevrolet Cruze in the right lane of I-95 south.

“A 1996 Peterbuilt tractor trailer traveling southbound I-95 in the right lane, struck Vagotis in the rear,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Vagotis was wearing his seat belt. Unfortunately, Vagotis succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The male driver of the tractor trailer did not sustain injuries.”

The crash, which was reported at about 1:33 a.m., remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

