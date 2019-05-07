50 Reasons to LOVE *PART

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The ’50 Days of Love in the best *PART of Virginia’ is going strong, and Jessica Noll stopped by to get the inside scoop of fun events happening this weekend from Martha Burton, Tourism Director of Petersburg Area Regional Tourism.

There are always lots of great things happening in the Petersburg area. This weekend you can enjoy:

Ashton Creek Vineyard’s new sparking red wine “Celebration” on Thursday, May 9th.

Friday for the Arts in Old Town Petersburg on Friday, May 10th.

Mother’s Day Tea ay Pamplin Park from 2 pm to 3:30 pm on Saturday, May 11th. Reservations for this event close on Thursday, May 9th.

Celebrate a Mother’s Love at Fort Clifton presented by Fort Clifton Arts and Crafts Festival Committee, Colonial Heights Recreation and Parks on Saturday, May 11th and Sunday, May 12th.

You can take part in the “50 Days of Love in the Best PART of Virginia” from April 20th through June 8th. For more information you can call 804-861-1666 or visit http://www.petersburgarea.org

