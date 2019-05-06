Virginia State Trooper arrested in connection to distribution of ‘revenge porn’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A State Trooper was arrested in Chesterfield County Saturday for charged relating to the alleged distribution of 'revenge porn.'

Virginia State Police say they arrested 24-year-old trooper Jaleel Thacker of North Chesterfield on two misdemeanor counts of dissemination of images of another.

Thee "revenge porn" law as it's referred to references the distribution or sale of video or still images of another person who is totally nude in a state of undress.

Thacker was hired by the department in July of 2018 as a probationary-trooper in chesterfield county.

Before becoming a state trooper, he served in the Marine Corps.

Thacker was released on a summons and has been placed on leave without pay.