$121-million STEM building set to replace VCU's Franklin Street Gym

RICHMOND, Va. — With funding in place after securing the governor’s signature, VCU has revealed further details about another new building it plans to construct in the city.

The school on Friday announced that its forthcoming science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) building will rise six stories at 817 W. Franklin St., where the old Franklin Street Gym currently stands, and cost $121 million.

