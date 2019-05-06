× Two sex offenders escape Colorado detention center days after riot in facility

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two sex offenders with gang affiliations escaped Monday morning from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center, which was the site of a riot last week, the Golden Police Department said.

Javier Madera, 19, is described as Hispanic, 5’10” and 147 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a skull tattoo on his right forearm.

He is a sex offender and has gang affiliations, police said. His last known address was in Commerce City.

Emilio Dominguez, 17, is described as Hispanic, 5’9″ and 182 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Domonguez has the word “King” tattooed on his right hand, and he has a tattoo of roses and “Dominguez” on his right arm.

He is a violent sex offender with gang affiliations and he also has been charged with witness victim intimidation. His parents live in Denver.

Police said a guard last saw the two, who are roommates at the facility, between midnight and 1 a.m. The guard let one of them use a restroom.

A Golden police officer did a routine perimeter check about 2:20 a.m. and did not report seeing anything unusual.

During another routine check three hours later, the officer saw a dumpster turned on its side and sheets hanging out of a window on the second floor. A window was also broken out.

Anyone who sees the two or has information is asked to not approach them and instead call 911.

On Wednesday night, a riot broke out at the facility. Police said eight juveniles were involved in the riot, four of whom suffered minor injuries. Police believe two juveniles instigated the riot.

Officials said 19 staff members were involved with 10 of them being injured. Six suffered minor injuries and four were taken to a hospital, but the injuries were not serious.

On Thursday, an official said three staff members were placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of bringing illicit drugs into the facility.