Hanover driver killed in Sunday morning crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A 51-year-old Doswell man was killed Sunday when the 2003 GMC van he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree.
Thomas W. Seay was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Hanover Sheriff's Office.
The crash was reported at about 11:56 a.m. Sunday along the 15000 block of Horseshoe Bridge Road.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 GMC van was traveling south on Horseshoe Bridge Road when it traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson said. "Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident."
