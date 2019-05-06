Hanover driver killed in Sunday morning crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A 51-year-old Doswell man was killed Sunday when the 2003 GMC van he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree.

Thomas W. Seay was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Hanover Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at about 11:56 a.m. Sunday along the 15000 block of Horseshoe Bridge Road.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 GMC van was traveling south on Horseshoe Bridge Road when it traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson said. "Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident."

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

