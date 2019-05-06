× Social 52 owners to open Charred in Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. — The owners of a Fan District restaurant are cooking up a new concept in the burbs.

Walied Sanie and James Baldwin, who co-own Social 52 at 2619 W. Main St., are preparing to launch Charred, a new restaurant at the future Shoppes at Rutland Place shopping center near U.S. Highway 301 and Rutlandshire Drive in Hanover County.

Charred is set to take about 4,000 square feet at the retail center, which York, Pennsylvania-based developer Apple Retail Properties plans to begin building in the coming weeks.

