Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – VCU’s 50th Annual Fashion Showcase is almost here and Patricia Brown along with student and Designer Carlicia Tyler stopped by to share a preview of the highly anticipated event. Experience “Shimmer” Wednesday, May 8th and the Train Shed at Main Street Station in Richmond. The models hit the runway at 7:30 pm.

You can find out more at http://arts.vcu.edu/fashion

To purchase tickets you can visit https://www.showclix.com/event/shimmer2019