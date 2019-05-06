× Richmond DMV on West Broad Street temporarily closed for renovation

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond DMV located on West Broad Street temporarily closed for interior renovations on Tuesday, April 30.

Renovations to the DMV, located at 2300 West Broad Street, will include adding three service windows bringing the total number to 25. Officials say the upgrades will allow for more efficient customer flow and minimize customer wait times.

During the renovation, customers are encouraged to conduct transactions online or visit a DMV Select location.

The DMV location will reopen on Monday, May 20.