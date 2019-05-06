Police searching for man who broke into 8 Chinese restaurants in 2 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for breaking into eight Chinese restaurants in the last two days.

The burglaries occurred at the following locations during the overnight hours between Wednesday night and Friday morning:

China #1 - 1595 International Boulevard

Golden City - 130 Maple Avenue

Golden China - 1865 East Little Creek Road

Super China - 1710 East Little Creek Road

China King - 7930 Chesapeake Boulevard

Golden City - 1002 Park Avenue

Garden China - 4545 Robin Hood Road

China Town - East Berkley Avenue Extended

On Thursday morning, police responded to China #1, Golden City and Golden China. On Friday morning, police responded to Super China, China King, Golden City, Garden China and New China Town.

In each burglary, the man entered the restaurant by breaking the front glass window, according to WTKR.

Many of the businesses WTKR spoke to had multiple surveillance cameras - even a sign in the front window - but that didn’t stop the suspect from busting in the front window.

"It’s just kind of scary and we don’t know what to do because you don’t know when it will be happening. They can break in anywhere; any store, not just us," said one restaurant owner who didn't want to be identified.

Luke Tanner works at China King on Chesapeake Boulevard. He told WTKR the thief left with less money than it cost to replace the broken door.

Police believe the same person is responsible for all eight burglaries.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD need your help identifying this man involved in 8 commercial burglaries in the last 2 days. Know him? #submitAtip at @nfvacrimeline or https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 Read more and watch the full video at https://t.co/ngYro0eCBY pic.twitter.com/LBSUIlI8nN — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 3, 2019

