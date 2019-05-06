Hostage situation ends in South Richmond with one person in custody

RICHMOND, Va. – One person is in police custody after a hostage situation involving an armed person in South Richmond Monday morning and afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Dinwiddie Avenue for the report of an armed party at approximately 11:29 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they located an armed male.

Richmond Police confirmed that a hostage negotiator was in route to the scene.

The situation ended peacefully after one person was taken into police custody just after 1 p.m.

Police say to expect delays if you’re driving in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.