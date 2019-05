Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that Opioid Misuse alone is costing the United States over 78 Billion annually as the opioid crisis continues to grow. Addictologist and Psychiatrist Dr. Martin Buxton, with Pinnacle Treatment Centers, stopped by to discuss the epidemic and how we can work to address it.

For more information you can visit www.pinnacletreatment.com.