DO NOT approach escapee Nottoway Sheriff’s Office warns

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — The Nottoway Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Monday after a man walked away from a greenhouse work unit at Nottoway Work Center in Burkeville

“Nottoway Sheriff’s Office is on the look out for an escapee from Nottoway Work Center seen headed south towards Burkeville Elementary School,” the sheriff’s office posted online. A 11:58 a.m. update indicated there was a sighting along the 300 block of Miller Hill Road.

The inmate has been identified as 38-year-old Jason Michael Day. He was convicted in Scott County of possession with intent to distribute. His expected release date was July 11, 2020.

Day is described as a white male, 5’7” tall, approximately 175 pounds with multiple tattoos.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue pants with an orange stripe down the side.

“If you see the subject DO NOT attempt to approach,” the sheriff’s office advised. “Call 911 immediately.”

The Nottoway Work Center does not house inmates convicted of murder, voluntary manslaughter, sex offenses, kidnap/abduction, carjacking, nor malicious wounding.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

