Lt. Jeff Kerr talks taking part in Bike MS and how he keeps the disease at bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Bike MS Colonial Crossroads 2019 ride to Williamsburg and back is just under four weeks away and cyclists and their teams are busy training and raising money to defeat multiple sclerosis.

CBS-6 will be fielding a team of about a dozen again this year.

Lt. Jeff Kerr, of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, is a rider. He himself was diagnosed 13 years ago, but with effective medication, he has been able to keep the exacerbations that are a part of MS somewhat at bay. And he is riding hundreds of miles each month.

He joined our Bill Fitzgerald in the studio Monday to talk about the June 1 ride and its importance to raising awareness about MS and helping those suffering from the disease in our community.