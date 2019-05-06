How Michael Shaps came to dominate Virginia wine

RICHMOND, Va. — Michael Shaps is to Virginia wine what Michael Jordan was to basketball. In a word, dominate.

Shaps not only owns and operates Wineworks, an award-winning vineyard in Charlottesville, he also consults and makes wine for 17 other Virginia wineries. Twenty-two of Shaps’ wines recently earned gold medals at the Virginia Governor’s Cup and five of his wines were included in the prestigious 12-wine Governor’s case.

In this episode of Eat It, Virginia!, Shaps shares the interesting story of how he got into the wine industry, what brought him to Virginia, and some of the secrets of his success. He’s joined by Tayloe Dameron, owner of Upper Shirley Vineyard and one of Michael’s wine partners.

In addition to wine, Scott and Robey discuss last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for food-loving moms, their experience at the Elbys, and some breaking news about the future of Ukrop’s in Richmond.

