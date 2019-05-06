Bud Light launches rainbow pride bottles in support of LGBTQ Pride

ST. LOUIS – Bud Light announces special packaging for LGBT Pride Month. The brewery says Bud Light will be sold in Rainbow Pride bottles for a limited time.

The beer company, in partnership with LGBTQ media organization GLAAD, launched its first-ever rainbow aluminum bottle to celebrate World Pride. The brewery says the Rainbow Pride bottles will be only for a limited time.

The commemorative aluminum bottles support GLAAD, The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

According to the press release, from May 27 to June 30, $1 of every case sold will be donated to GLAAD to assist in their efforts of creating a world where everyone can live the life they love.