After the oil spill: Clean-up continues in Lakeside

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Work crews with First Call Environmental lined up on Cedar Croft Street in Lakeside Monday. They were inspecting yards impacted by a weekend oil spill.

In addition, firefighters went home to home to determine whether the fumes following the Sunday spill posed a hazard to neighbors.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said they got a call around 10 a.m. Sunday about the spill. Investigators said a contractor working on a home caused the oil from a home heating tank to spill into a ditch.

Neighbors said the fuel spread to an environmentally-protected wetland.

"People need to be more careful when they’re dumping things when they’re remodeling... take care of the environment," Tracy Oxendine, who was in the neighborhood visiting her boyfriend's home, said.

While neighbors may still be able to smell the fumes after the clean up, DEQ officials said to not worry about that.

The soil where the spill occurred will be tested and the site checked periodically.

An investigation into the incident remained ongoing.