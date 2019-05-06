A Dose of Monday *Blues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Petersburg-based group “Spoonful Blues” Band performs all over the Central Virginia area. The popular group, comprised of Mark Bloom, Kevin Finklea, Charles Hodge and Zack Artis, made a return visit to our LIVE show and performed two songs just for us. They performed “Feel So Good” and “Stranger in This Land.” Guitarist Zack Artis has several performances coming up, including Friday, May 10th at City Table from 6 pm to 7 pm, Saturday, May 11th at 53rd Winery from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and again that same day at Wabi Sabi in Petersburg from 6 pm to 8 pm.

For more information visit http://www.zackartis.com.