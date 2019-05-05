Mueller, Judiciary Committee reach deal for special counsel to testify

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has reached a tentative agreement to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, according to committee member Rep. David N. Cicilline.

“A tentative date has been set for May 15 and we hope the Special Counsel will appear,” Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, said on “Fox News Sunday.” “We think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.”

Cicilline said the agreement is still tentative because “the representative for the Special Counsel has” signed off, but “until the day comes, we never have an absolute guarantee.”

He added, “The White House has so far indicated they would not interfere with Mr. Mueller’s attempts to testify.”

Democrats have been working to hear directly from Mueller after Attorney General William Barr came under fire for mischaracterizing parts of the Mueller report, and a letter surfaced late last week suggesting Barr had misled Congress.