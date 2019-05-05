Rental truck hits pump, spills 15 gallons of diesel at Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Hazmat crews responded to a Chesterfield gas station after a truck hit a gas pump Sunday morning,

Crews were called to the Wawa on Southshore Pointe Drive around 10 a.m. after police said a rental truck’s rear metal gate struck one of the pumps as the vehicle was pulling away.

As a result, about 15 gallons of diesel spilled into the parking lot.

However, officials said the gas station’s containment system captured the spill, which ended up in an underground settling tank.

Photos submitted to WTVR CBS 6 by Nicholas Richmond showed crews cleaning up the remainder of the spill.

There is no word if charges will be filed in the incident.

