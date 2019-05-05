Humidity levels finally drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has felt pretty humid for many days, but a cold front will usher in much less humid air in behind it.

Dew points have been in the 60s much of the time since April 30, and were in the mid to upper 60s over the weekend.

It will be much less humid on Monday. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Humidity levels will increase a bit the second half of the week before dropping again next weekend.

High temperatures for most of the week ahead will be near or above normal.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.