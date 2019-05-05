Driver killed in Hanover County crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies said one person was killed in a crash in Hanover County Sunday morning.

Officials were called to the single-vehicle wreck along the 15000 block of Horseshoe Bridge Road at 11:45 a.m., according to Hanover County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Investigators said the driver ran off the road and struck a tree.

Officials said that victim, whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, died at the scene.

