At least 13 dead in Russian passenger plane fire
Storms possible Sunday afternoon
Track storms in Richmond

Driver killed in Hanover County crash

Posted 5:43 pm, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46PM, May 5, 2019

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies said one person was killed in a crash in Hanover County Sunday morning.

Officials were called to the single-vehicle wreck along the 15000 block of Horseshoe Bridge Road at 11:45 a.m., according to Hanover County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Investigators said the driver ran off the road and struck a tree.

Officials said that victim, whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, died at the scene.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.