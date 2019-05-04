Donald McEachin honors ‘Trailblazing’ Women in Virginia

Tyson chicken strips recall expanded
Posted 7:05 pm, May 4, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Congressman Donald McEachin (D - 4) invited women from the community to participate in a discussion, Saturday about the future of women in the Commonwealth.

The "Trailblazers: Virginia Women Inspiring Progress" event took place in Chester.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D - 7) was present, along with Sen. Jennifer McClellan (S - 9).

Rep. McEachin said the purpose of Saturday's event was to recognize the legacy of women's achievements in Virginia.

"We had the opportunity today to hear about the things they had to overcome to get to the positions that they are in," McEachin said.

"Whether it's in Congress, whether it's in the media, or whether it's generally just in life, it was very inspirational."

McEachin also said the event was also meant as a call for action to make Virginia a more inclusive place for women to work and live.

