All-Star Prom, drawing students from 10 high schools, is ‘definition of inclusion’

Posted 11:47 pm, May 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52PM, May 4, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Students who are differently-abled dined and danced the night away with their classmates at Glen Allen High School Saturday.

The school hosted its second annual All-Star Prom, which draws students from all ten high schools in Henrico County.

“They are the definition of inclusion," one organizer said. "They do such a phenomenal job just understanding each other and seeing each other and they inspire this incredible event."

WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Dustin Kelley filed the above report from the night to remember.

