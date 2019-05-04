Police ID 72-year-old woman killed in James City County domestic dispute

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 72-year-old woman was killed in a domestic dispute in James City County Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said officers were called to a dispute in the 200 block of Sandy Bay Road at 3:30 p.m.

“Police arrived and found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound,” James City County Police Spokesperso Stephanie Williams said. “Medics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased before they were able to transport.”

Police identified the victim as Irene Coates of James City County.

Williams said a suspect is in custody and that charges are in the process of being filed.

“There is no current threat to the public at this time,” Williams said.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you are a victim of domestic violence, click here for resources from the Virginia Department of Social Services.