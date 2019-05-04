Event raises money for families displaced in townhome complex fire

Tyson chicken strips recall expanded
Posted 6:54 pm, May 4, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. --The NAACP hosted another fundraiser and donation drive Saturday after a fire damaged a portion of the Mallard Greens Townhomes in Richmond earlier this week.

No injuries were reported in the fire along the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue, but eight families were displaced.

Organizers spent part of Saturday collecting clothes, grocery gift cards and furniture at the townhomes.

The Red Cross and NAACP are assisting the displaced families.

Items Needed:

  • Toiletries
  • Need 3 Living Room Suits
  • 2 Kitchen Tables and Chairs
  • 2 Bedroom Suits
  • Grocery Gift Cards

Children Clothes Sizes

  • 7/8 slim -Boys
  • 8 slim -Girls
  • 3T-Girl

Shoe sizes

  • 2 Girls Shoe
  • 1-Boy Shoe
  • 2- Girl Shoe
  • 7c toddler in shoes

Women Sizes

  • 20-Pants
  • 2x Shirts
  • 44 Triple D Bra
  • 11- shoes
  • 9 Underwear

Senior/Woman Sizes

  • 1x-Tops
  • 9- Shoes
  • 12-Pants
  • 38 D -Bra
  • 7-Underwear
