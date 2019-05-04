Event raises money for families displaced in townhome complex fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --The NAACP hosted another fundraiser and donation drive Saturday after a fire damaged a portion of the Mallard Greens Townhomes in Richmond earlier this week.

No injuries were reported in the fire along the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue, but eight families were displaced.

Organizers spent part of Saturday collecting clothes, grocery gift cards and furniture at the townhomes.

The Red Cross and NAACP are assisting the displaced families.

Items Needed:

Toiletries

Need 3 Living Room Suits

2 Kitchen Tables and Chairs

2 Bedroom Suits

Grocery Gift Cards

Children Clothes Sizes

7/8 slim -Boys

8 slim -Girls

3T-Girl

Shoe sizes

2 Girls Shoe

1-Boy Shoe

2- Girl Shoe

7c toddler in shoes

Women Sizes

20-Pants

2x Shirts

44 Triple D Bra

11- shoes

9 Underwear

Senior/Woman Sizes