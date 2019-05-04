Superhero run raises awareness about child abuse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Caped crusa​ders and superheroes big and small will join forces to raise awareness about child abuse in Henrico County Saturday.

The 10th annual CASA Superhero Run and 5K kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Villa.

Hundreds of caring people will come together as a league of superheroes — including family members, friends, professionals, and community and business leaders — to help make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children and to increase awareness of the challenges they face on a daily basis.

Wonder Woman, Bat Man and Captain America will pound the pavement in a dash around the historic campus.

The event benefits Henrico’s and Chesterfield’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), which advocates for and neglected children in the juvenile justice system.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade returned as emcee.

Click here to learn more about CASA or to make a donation.