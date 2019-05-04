Superhero run raises awareness about child abuse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Caped crusaders and superheroes big and small will join forces to raise awareness about child abuse in Henrico County Saturday.
The 10th annual CASA Superhero Run and 5K kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Villa.
Hundreds of caring people will come together as a league of superheroes — including family members, friends, professionals, and community and business leaders — to help make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children and to increase awareness of the challenges they face on a daily basis.
Wonder Woman, Bat Man and Captain America will pound the pavement in a dash around the historic campus.
The event benefits Henrico’s and Chesterfield’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), which advocates for and neglected children in the juvenile justice system.
WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade returned as emcee.
Click here to learn more about CASA or to make a donation.
Photo Gallery