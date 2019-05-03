Woman wanted in Richmond carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are searching for a woman suspected of a carjacking in South Richmond last week.

The carjacking occurred at approximately 3:04 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.

The victim reported that she was at the 7-Eleven located at 2525 Broad Rock Boulevard, when she was approached by an unknown woman who asked for a ride.

The victim says the woman said she was fighting with her boyfriend and needed to get to a friend’s house.

“The victim agreed and drove the suspect to the 3100 block of Cofer Road. As soon as the victim parked the vehicle, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson.

Police say the female suspect then drove off with the victim’s vehicle. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the female suspect captured on video.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Second Precinct Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-8185 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.