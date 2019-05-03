× Richmond car dealer hopes to sell family’s $3 million home

RICHMOND, Va. — The president of a family of Richmond-area auto dealerships has put his Stratford Hills home on the market with a multimillion-dollar price tag.

Jimmy and Mary Ann Whitten are selling their 5,200-square-foot Tudor-style house at 7751 Riverside Drive, listing it Wednesday at $3.19 million.

Whit Wall with The Steele Group | Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing, the eighth or ninth property he said he has listed through the years for the Whittens, who he has known personally for decades.

