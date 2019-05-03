(Richmond, Va) - Local singer/musician Sam McCoig performs 2 singles, "Keeping It Easy," and "Riding Shotgun," from his new self titled EP. His current project covers a wide range of songs from country tunes (new and old) to popular songs of today. You can catch live performances from Sam Friday, May 3rd at "Something Different" in Urbanna at 8pm until 10:30pm. Also, you can see him perform on this coming Wednesday, May 8th at 5:30pm for the Relay Rally and Fundraiser to kickoff "Relay for Life 2019" in Midlothian.
Sam McCoig debuts self-titled EP
