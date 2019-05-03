Weekend Events: ¿Qué Pasa? Festival, Arts in the Park, Friday Cheers and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s a list of fun events happening around Central Virginia this weekend.

¿Qué Pasa? Festival

Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Downtown Canal Walk

139 Virginia Street

Richmond, Va. 23219

Richmond Downtown Canal Walk comes alive with the annual ¿Qué Pasa? Festival. The event, sponsored by The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, features family fun, music, entertainment, and canal boats decorated a city in Mexico called Xochimilco. ¿Qué Pasa? celebrates and showcases Virginia’s diverse Latino community and businesses. The event is free, but organizers are folks to consider making a donation to help keep it free. Details visit https://www.vahcc.com/que-pasa

RELATED: ¿Qué Pasa? Festival smashes piñatas world record: ‘Everybody was all smiles’

Arts in the Park

Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5

Byrd Park

600 South Boulevard

Richmond, Va. 23220

The Carillon Civic Association announces its 48th annual Arts in the Park show and sale at the Carillon in Byrd Park. More than 450 artists from around the U.S. will gather in Byrd Park to display everything from fine art of classic and contemporary paintings, to photography, pottery, jewelry and home and garden accessories. Arts in the Park is recognized as one of the top art shows in the country and is an event people around the entire state of Virginia look forward to each year. Arts in the Park has FREE Parking and FREE Shuttles available at the City Stadium parking lot. There is also handicap parking available at the park. No pets please. For more details visit https://richmondartsinthepark.com/

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unity Ride for Sickle Cell

Saturday, May 4

Zion Baptist Church

225 Byrne St.

Petersburg, Va.

The Ladies of Elegance, Inc., and the Sickle Cell Bike Committee in conjunction with MCV Foundation are gearing up this year: Eleventh Annual “Unity Ride” for Sickle Cell. The goal of the Unity Ride is to heighten awareness of Sickle Cell Disease and raise much needed funds for Sickle Cell research and supportive services for patients and family members. The ride will take place on Saturday, May 4. Staging will take place in the parking lot of the Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., (Halifax & Byrne) one block before Health Department, Petersburg, Va. beginning at 9 a.m. The first bike out at 11 a.m. and ending in the parking lot of Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. in Richmond about 11:50 A.M. For details click here.

Friday Cheers

Fridays May 3 - June 28 from 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Brown's Island

Bottom of 12th Street on the James River

The longest-running and largest event of its kind in RVA, showcasing some of the nation’s hottest touring bands and some all-time regional favorites. The only summer concert series held along the James River, Cheers draws 3,000-6,000 people per week to Richmond’s picturesque Brown’s Island, a park-like setting situated between the Canal Walk and the scenic James River. No pets are allowed. Children 12 and under are free. Details here

Click here for our complete list of events happening in Central Virginia this weekend. Don't see your event or have an event we should feature, click here to add it to our calendar. And be sure to watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. for Antoinette Essa’s "A List" event previews.