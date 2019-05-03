Powhatan’s Celebration of the Horse highlights Virginia’s largest private industry

Posted 3:35 pm, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, May 3, 2019

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – Powhatan’s Celebration of the Horse and AG Expo is this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Rocky Oak Farm.

The fourth annual event, which celebrates and promotes agriculture, features a number of horse riding competitions. And new this year, there will be a youth livestock championship.

There will also be pony rides, a number of vendors, a silent auction and awesome food.

Powhatan's Celebration of the Horse and AG Expo

Powhatan’s Celebration of the Horse and AG Expo

The event was created in 2015 to raise awareness about agriculture-related educational opportunities.

Organizers said more than $40,000 has been distributed to Powhatan 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) youth programs since the event began.

Agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry and brings in $70 billion annually, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Additionally, the agency said more than 334,000 job are connected to farming in the Commonwealth.

Click here to learn more about Powhatan’s Celebration of the Horse and AG Expo or connect with the group on Facebook. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.