Powhatan’s Celebration of the Horse highlights Virginia’s largest private industry

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – Powhatan’s Celebration of the Horse and AG Expo is this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Rocky Oak Farm.

The fourth annual event, which celebrates and promotes agriculture, features a number of horse riding competitions. And new this year, there will be a youth livestock championship.

There will also be pony rides, a number of vendors, a silent auction and awesome food.

The event was created in 2015 to raise awareness about agriculture-related educational opportunities.

Organizers said more than $40,000 has been distributed to Powhatan 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) youth programs since the event began.

Agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry and brings in $70 billion annually, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Additionally, the agency said more than 334,000 job are connected to farming in the Commonwealth.

