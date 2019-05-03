‘LOVE’ is in the air at Reynolds Community College

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Love is in the air in Henrico.

A ceremony was held Monday outside J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College on Parham Road to unveil their new love sign.

The sign is a collaboration between the local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction and Reynolds Architecture and Engineering Technology Students.

Each letter of the sign is made out of a different material, with the 'L' constructed of brick, the 'O' made with plexi-material, the 'V' made out of wood, and the 'E' designed in aluminum.

