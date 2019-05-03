Water main break closes Lauderdale Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A water main break forced the closure of Lauderdale Drive in western Henrico County.

"The northbound and southbound lanes of Lauderdale Drive between Cambridge Drive and John Rolfe Parkway [are closed]," a county spokesperson said. "Crews are working to isolate the break so they can assess the damage and initiate repairs. The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities has not yet determined whether water service in the area will be affected."

This is a developing story. You can send news tips, photos, and video here.