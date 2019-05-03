Person shot outside Hopewell market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- At least one person was shot outside Five Forks Food Mart on Berrt Street in Hopewell Friday morning.

"Officers were dispatched in reference to a subject that had been shot," a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. "Upon arrival, officers located a single adult male victim who had sustained serious gunshot related injuries. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and the victim was subsequently transported to the VCU Medical Center for further treatment."

Crime Insider sources indicated gunshots were fired by people who were inside two vehicles outside the market which located near the intersection of Berry Street and Tabb Avenue.

It was unclear whether the shooting victim was inside one of the vehicle, or caught in the crossfire.

"Further specifics regarding the motive, circumstances surrounding the shooting, as well as, the identity of the victim, are not being released at this time, as detectives continue to investigate the incident," the police spokesperson said. "Further updates will be provided as they develop."

The shooting was reported at about 10:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

