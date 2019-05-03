× Habit Burger Grill opens in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A California-based burger joint has taken its first bite out of metro Richmond’s restaurant scene.

Habit Burger Grill opened its first area restaurant Thursday at 11309 Midlothian Turnpike in part of a newly built, 5,700-square-foot retail center in front of Target.

Founded in 1969, the fast-casual chain serves burgers charbroiled over an open flame, as well as salads, sandwiches, shakes and fries. Other sides include sweet potato fries, tempura green beans and onion rings.

