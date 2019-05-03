× Gov. Northam is hiring a Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam is hiring for a new position: a director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In an effort to address racial, disability and gender-based inequities in Virginia’s government, Northam is seeking a person with at least 8 years of experience in areas including communications, human resources, and diversity and inclusion to fill the new position.

The director will be tasked with developing a plan to promote inclusive practices across Virginia’s state government, develop plans to identify and address inequities and work with related agencies to promote inclusive recruitment, hiring and retention practices across the state.

The director will report directly to Northam and his Chief of Staff.

